Posted: Aug 08, 2020 6:59 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2020 7:34 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Weekly Epidemiology Report again showed a mixed bag of coronavirus numbers for the state over the past seven days.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped 27-percent from Aug. 1 – Aug. 7 in Oklahoma, compared with the same period from July 24-30. Deaths also declined 3.4-percent in that span.

However, the percentage of tests coming back positive ticked up, as 10.2-percent of all COVID-19 tests in the state came back positive this past week. The percentage-positive has hovered around 10 for most of the past 30 days.

The most encouraging numbers came from hospitalizations. The OSDH reported 393 confirmed cases were hospitalized last week statewide, which was a 23-percent decrease from a week ago.

Active cases in the state decreased by 248.

Oklahoma is rising when compared with other states in cases, but still ranks toward the bottom of the country in death rate.

Oklahoma ranks 28th in the country in cases per 100,000 residents, at 1,050. That number is lower than neighboring Texas and Arkansas, but higher than Kansas and Missouri.

Oklahoma ranks 39th in cumulative death rate, with 14 deaths per 100,000 people. That rank is lower than Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado and New Mexico, and just higher than Kansas.

The last death in Washington County was reported on June 27, which is the only death reported in the county in the past nine weeks.

95-percent of the deaths in the state have come from 31-percent of the cases - in people ages 50-and-over.

The average age of individuals who have died of COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 74.

