Posted: Aug 07, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2020 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a resolution for Washington County’s Infectious Disease Response Protocol and IDRP Guidelines when they meet again.

A bridge project agreement regarding the acquisition of easements on the Blissit Tract and the Trust Tract for crossing Wolfe Creek at North 4020 Road will be discussed and possibly approved as well. Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a schedule of federal awards for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2020.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10th in the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.