Posted: Aug 07, 2020 3:01 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2020 3:01 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Kevin Stitt and Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, MD, along with Norman Regional Health System President and CEO Richie Splitt, today announced modifications to the State of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospital surge plan.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been fortunate to work closely with our hospitals around the state, as well as the Oklahoma Hospital Association, to develop a hospital surge capacity plan,” said Interim Health Commissioner Frye. “As we have gained more understanding around COVID-19, and as science advances, we have revisited our hospital surge plan with our medical partners to adapt accordingly.”

Through collaborative efforts, the hospital systems, the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) and OSDH have developed a region-specific, progressive surge plan that includes implementing internal strategies within the major hospital systems to increase bed capacity.

“The expanded bed capacity will allow us to continue to deliver strong medical services in all geographic regions of Oklahoma,” said Norman Regional Hospital System’s President and CEO Richie Splitt.

Hospitals in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas will continue to care for non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients up to 100% of staffed capacity. In Tulsa, Oklahoma State University Medical Center will open 125 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and six hospitals in Oklahoma City will open a total of 120 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. Additionally, the State has secured the option to place COVID-19 patients in 95 additional beds at INTEGRIS Medical Center’s Portland Campus in Oklahoma City if needed.

“Our forward planning in the early stages of COVID-19 and our work with the medical community is saving taxpayers money, and more importantly, saving lives,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “When other states were standing up expensive temporary facilities in arenas and convention centers, Oklahoma invested in high-quality medical rooms to ensure the best possible care for our citizens.”