Posted: Aug 06, 2020 3:50 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 3:50 PM

Ty Loftis

An altercation occurred at a gas station south of the intersection of highway 123 and 14th street in Bartlesville. This left occupants of one vehicle stranded and two individuals currently on the run. They are considered armed and dangerous. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden explains what happened.

No injuries are being reported at this time.