Posted: Aug 06, 2020 12:58 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s State of the Schools virtual event on Wednesday, Superintendent Chuck McCauley updated the public on student performance.

When talking about ACT scores, Superintendent McCauley shared data from 2018. He said BPS's composite score for the ACT was 21.4, and that is when all Bartlesville High School students took the test.

A few years ago, only students that were planning to go to college or needed to take the ACT took the test. That reduced Bartlesville Public Schools number by 70-percent and their scores were higher, generally showing composite scores of 22 or 23.

Superintendent McCauley said he is proud of the performance of the District’s kids. He said it is a testament to the hard work Bartlesville’s teachers put in. It also shows the commitment parents have for education.

U.S. News and World Report was also brought up by Superintendent McCauley on Wednesday. According to U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 rankings, Bartlesville High School is ranked 18th in Oklahoma. BHS has a national rank of 2,408. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

According to the report, Bartlesville High was given an 86.47-percent on their scorecard. The scorecard states that 33-percent of students took at least one AP exam, and at least 22-percent of students passed at least one AP exam. The scorecard also shows that 35-percent of students were proficient in mathematics while 52-percent were proficient in reading. BHS also had a 73-percent graduation rate listed on the scorecard.

