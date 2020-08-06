Posted: Aug 06, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

An explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday has left thousands devastated and at least 137 dead.

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford issued a statement on Wednesday about the blast in Beirut, saying:

“My family grieves with the thousands of affected families in Lebanon. Prior to [Tuesday’s] tragedy, Lebanon was at a critical point due to the economic and security challenges facing the Lebanese people, worsened by regional terrorism, the Syrian civil war, financial mismanagement and a global pandemic. In the aftermath of [the] explosion, the country faces a new set of challenges to overcome. The Lebanese people deserve a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of this horrible explosion.”

Sen. Lankford added, "As Lebanon responds, the US should support their investigation and stand with the Lebanese people so that bad actors like Iran cannot exploit yesterday’s tragedy to perpetuate regional or sectarian conflicts. Lebanon has been a beacon for religious diversity and pluralism in the region for decades. A stable and secure Lebanon is in the best national security interest of the US and the whole region. We stand readily available to assist the people of Lebanon in the days ahead.”

As a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, Sen. Lankford has been a leading advocate for regional peace. He most recently traveled to Lebanon in 2019 to advocate for a strong US-Lebanese partnership.