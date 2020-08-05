Posted: Aug 05, 2020 3:58 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 4:48 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on the Senate floor advocating for both sides of the aisle to remain focused on targeted health-related relief in any further COVID-19 response.

On the floor, Sen. Lankford said, "For the next bill that's coming, we need to focus in on vaccines, tests, therapeutics. What are we going to do with telehealth? How are we going to be able to help? This is first and foremost a health crisis, and it's amazing to me the number of topics that are being discussed for the next bill that have nothing to do with COVID-19, nothing to do with it. My friends on the other side of the aisle came forward with the HEROES Act, great name, a $3 trillion bill that a full trillion of it has nothing to do with COVID-19.”

Sen. Lankford wants to see Congress respond to the needs of individuals directly impacted by the health pandemic and not a wish list of partisan priorities. Lankford says it’s important that the government focus on spending taxpayer money effectively because overspending will only continue to add to our nation’s debt and deficit.

You can watch Sen. Lankford's full address on the Senate floor below.