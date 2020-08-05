Posted: Aug 05, 2020 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 3:38 PM

Trey Stumpff

A Ponca City man and a Bartlesville woman were arrested early Monday morning for multiple charges. Jesse Diaz was arrested and is being charged with destroying evidence and feloniously possessing a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Jacqueline Flowers was arrested and charged with destroying evidence and conspiracy. It all started when Bartlesville Police responded to a call at the 5400 block of Bow Dr. where officers advised the vehicle to stop.

The Driver of the vehicle was Jimmy Eustler. His two passengers were Flowers and Diaz. According to an affidavit, during the vehicle search, handgun magazines and ammunition were found. Officers later found a handgun in the ditch on the SE corner of Madison Blvd. and Bow Dr. Eustler was arrested for traffic offenses.

The affidavit states, that Diaz threw the gun out of the window before the vehicle came to a stop. The magazines were a match to the recovered gun.

It was later discovered by officers that Diaz had methamphetamine in the vehicle as well.

Both Diaz and Flowers bonds are set for $20,000. Their next court date is set for August 14th at 9:00a.m. Eustler had been arrested earlier this week and his bond was set at $10,000.