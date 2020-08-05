Posted: Aug 05, 2020 9:12 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 9:12 AM

The polling place for Precinct 15 has been changed according to Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

Voters in Precinct 15 formerly voted at Spruce Avenue Baptist Church. Beginning with the Runoff Primary scheduled August 25th, the polling place for Precinct 15 will be at the Truth Tabernacle Church, located at 4100 Nebraska Street in Bartlesville.

For more information regarding this change, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.