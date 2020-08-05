Posted: Aug 05, 2020 4:52 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 4:52 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) introduced the Equal Opportunity First Amendment Act to the House last week. The bill addresses disparity between decisions made to ban certain First Amendment-protected activities under State of Emergency but not others.

“Most states have seen wildly varying interpretations of social distancing guidelines over the last several months,” said Rep. Hern. “In many instances, Americans are confused and horrified as their local government allows large gatherings of people exercising their First Amendment right to protest but bans church services. In many communities, businesses and shopping malls are open but houses of worship still have a 10-person limit. These inconsistent ordinances are disproportionately harming communities of faith. If the First Amendment protects protesters, it protects worshippers as well. My bill ensures that our First Amendment rights are evenly interpreted by local governments and provides a legal course of action for individuals whose rights are violated.”

Twenty-two original co-sponsors joined Rep. Hern on this bill:

Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-05)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (OH-07)

Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (VA-09)

Rep. Bill Flores (TX-17)

Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13)

Rep. David P. Roe (TN-01)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05)

Rep. Michael Guest (MS-03)

Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06)

Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10)

Rep. Rick Allen (GA-12)

Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09)

Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36)

Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03)

Rep. Greg Steube (FL-17)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01)

Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09)

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04)

Rep. William Timmons (SC-04)

Rep. Mark Green (TN-07)

The bill text can be found here.