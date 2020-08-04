Posted: Aug 04, 2020 5:02 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2020 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

A crane truck tipped over causing a traffic hazard on Highway 75 near West 4000 Road on Highway 75 on Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol first reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. that the inside southbound lane of Hwy 75 would be closed south of Ramona in Washington County due to a non-injury accident involving an oversized load that overturned in the median.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said asked motorist to slow down in the area of W3800 to south of W4000 as crews worked to upright the crane truck and clear the roadway. Both north and south bound lanes were affected. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was on scene as well as WCSO deputies to help slow traffic down.

OHP anticipated the roadway would be completely cleared by 6:00 p.m. The roadway opened at 12:40 a.m.