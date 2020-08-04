Posted: Aug 04, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 3:15 PM

Trey Stumpff

A Norman, Oklahoma man has been charged with burglary in the first degree with threats to kill at the Washington County Court House on Tuesday.

The burglary took place in June, according to an affidavit. Bartlesville Police responded to a call at 1608 S. Elm. Ave. in Bartlesville where Nathan Stephens was seen trying to break into a home. The victim stated she was inside of her home with her son and her step-dad. The victim noticed someone was trying to break into the home when she realized it was Stephens.

Stephens entered the home and stated, “I am going to kill all of you.” The victim stated that Stephens sat on the couch for several minutes and finally left and went to his mother’s house.

Stephens’ next court date is set for August 14th at 9:00 a.m. His has been set for $5,000.