Posted: Aug 04, 2020 1:58 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The smoke detectors in the Osage County Courthouse are 20 years old and at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, district one commissioner Randall Jones said it is time to get them replaced.

Jones says it will cost somewhere between $10,000 and $14,000 to replace the smoke detectors. That money will come out of the county general fund.

Because these detectors are so old, they are beginning to trip some false alarms.