Posted: Aug 04, 2020 12:38 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Phillips 66 continues to serve as a key partner for the Bartlesville Public Schools during this pandemic.

This spring, Phillips 66 contributed $300,000 to the Bartlesville Regional United Way for their COVID-19 Impact Grant Program. The task force of this program awarded $100,000 to BPS to purchase cellular hotspots for local Bartlesville students. Phillips 66 is stepping up again to support our schools - this time, with a $10,000 contribution to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPS Foundation) to fund personal protective equipment for students and staff as schools plan to reopen.

Recognizing that social distancing and facial coverings are two of the most effective and cost-efficient means for slowing the spread of the virus, BPS has prioritized the purchase of facial coverings and related supplies, like plastic partitions for reception areas.

“Phillips 66 prides itself on a strong safety culture and supporting education in the community. Awarding these funds to the BPS Foundation to facilitate a safe reopening of our schools is one meaningful way we can exemplify these values,” said Jenny Brown, Phillips 66 Community Engagement.

“We are fortunate to have a community that prioritizes safety and education, and trusts the BPS leadership to serve as good stewards of the funds our schools receive,” commented Blair Ellis, executive director of the BPS Foundation. “We appreciate Phillips 66’s unwavering commitment to education in Bartlesville, funding innovative initiatives like the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) labs, sponsoring BPS Foundation events, and now filling this unique need during a challenging and uncertain time.”

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is a privately funded non-profit providing financial resources to inspire learning, enrich teaching, and create opportunities for educators and students of Bartlesville public schools.