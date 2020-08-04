Posted: Aug 04, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

A Back to School Immunization Clinic will be held in Washington County this week to help families in the area prepare for the fast approaching school year.

According to the Washington County Health Department's health educator, Kayla Guerra, the WCHD will administer immunizations while supplies last or until the event ends. She said the event is available to all children needing immunizations before school starts.

The event is an extra opportunity outside of the health department’s normal hours for parents to bring their children to get the immunizations they need. The immunizations are offered throughout the week, but the event on Thursday offers extra time for parents that may need that time to get their children ready for school.

Guerra asked parents to bring their child's shot records before coming to the event because it will help with the process. She added that they will follow certain CDC guidelines to protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19.

When you arrive at the event, you asked to stay in your car and call the Washington County Health Department. Everyone must wear a mask inside the facility, and if you do not have one, a mask will be provided to you. Only one adult will be allowed to accompany a child in the building. All other children should wait outside with an adult for their turn.

The Back to School Immunization Clinic will be held at the Washington County Health Department on Thursday, Aug. 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The WCHD is located at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville. Call 918.335.3005 for more information.