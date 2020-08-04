Posted: Aug 04, 2020 9:30 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 12:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 about a mile south of Vera in Washington County are closed due to a non-injury oversized load that is overturned in the median. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident occurred just north of West 4000 Road.

The inside southbound lane closed at 9:49 a.m. on Tuesday. Both lanes were closed just before 1:00 p.m. The OHP said it is undetermined at this time as to when both lanes of traffic will reopen. Trooper Mitch Callahan #293 is on the scene. LT Rick Mendez #119 has been advised.