Posted: Aug 04, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidate filing for seats on the Bartlesville City Council will resume on Tuesday after a light day for candidate filings on Monday.

According to the Washington County Election Board, candidates are yet to file for the Ward One or Ward Five seat on the Bartlesville City Council. Mayor Dale Copeland currently sits in the Ward One seat, and Trevor Dorsey currently sits on the Ward Five seat.

Alan Gentges has filed as the incumbent for the Ward Four seat while Paul Stuart has filed as the incumbent for the Ward Two seat. Lastly, Erik Terwey has filed for the Ward Three seat, which is currently held by Jim Curd, Jr.

The filing period will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Those willing to file for candidacy can do so Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The municipal offices at stake in Bartlesville will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled November 3rd.