Posted: Aug 04, 2020 9:01 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2020 9:01 AM

Tom Davis

Monday night, the city of Bartlesville was expected to discuss and take possible action to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Bartlesville and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 117 for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

After looking at the affects that COVID-19 had on the city finances, city councilor Trevor Dorsey said on Tuesday's COMMUNITY CONNECTION show the two sides decided to postpone those talks until January.

While appearng on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorsey also brought up the opening of the new skate park in Bartlesville and the progress on the repaving project in the downtown business district.

Dorsey also reminded Barsians of the city special election coming up on August 25 whereby egistered voters who reside within the city limits of Bartlesville will have the opportunity to decide funding for several proposed community projects and other improvements. Voters will decide passage of a General Obligation Bond Issue and an extension of the half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax.