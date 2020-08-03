Posted: Aug 03, 2020 9:16 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 9:49 PM

Garrett Giles

A variance request to allow a six-foot chain-link fence with a 25-foot gate to be located within the front set-back of 427 S. Osage Avenue was barely approved by the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

Mr. Dawson, the owner of the gun store and shooting range, said he has experienced some security concerns, which is why he wanted to install the chain-link fence. Dawson said he has seen some people on security footage checking doors to see if they were unlocked or not. He said the extra precaution would help him keep people out and away while keeping the community safe from people looking to steal guns.

The only problem is that the City of Dewey’s zoning ordinance does not allow for a wall, a hedge, or a fence to be installed in any front yard or set-back. There is also an ordinance in place that prohibits materials like chain link and barbed wire to be used for fencing in commercial zoned areas.

Councilman Wayne Sell said he wanted to help Mr. Dawson, but he had concerns. Sell said if they were to approve the variance request, he would be concerned that there would be more requests like it that would follow that would be out of line with the city's ordinances. He said they could not approve Mr. Dawson's request and not someone else's request if they are similar in nature.

The variance request was approved by a vote of 3-2.