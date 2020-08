Posted: Aug 03, 2020 3:40 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County will be resurfacing North 3970 Road on Tuesday, which could cause delays. The resurfacing will take place from West 1100 Road to Highway 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This work is being conducted near Copan.