Posted: Aug 03, 2020 3:13 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Jimmy Eustler appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday afternoon for allegedly destroying evidence and for felony conspiracy.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville police officer initiated a traffic stop when the officer advised that the vehicle was not stopping. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 5400 Block of Bow Drive and the driver was arrested for traffic offenses.

During a vehicle search, handgun magazines and ammunition were found. Later, a handgun was found on the southeast corner of Madison Boulevard and Bow Dr. Eustler was later spotted by police searching for the gun. Eustler claimed that his intent was to throw it away to keep someone out of prison. He claimed that he was told that the driver of the vehicle from the traffic stop threw something out of the window in the location that he was searching.

Eustler's bond was set at $10,000.