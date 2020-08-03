Posted: Aug 03, 2020 3:07 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 3:16 PM

A Coffeyville man was arrested on Saturday for domestic assault and battery and obstruction of an Officer.

According to a court affidavit, Bartlesville Police responded to a call at the 4100 block on Lester Ave, where Gary Hanigan was getting personal items from the home. While other officers were assisting Hanigan with carrying all of his guns from the gun safe to a relative’s car, officers noticed Hanigan lose his temper and throw a white watch box at his girlfriend’s face.

Hanigan and the victim both said they had been in an intimate relationship and lived together for more than 10 years. When officers put Hanigan under arrest he attempted to run away from the officers, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Gary Hanigan’s bond is set for $1,500.