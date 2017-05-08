Posted: Aug 03, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

An employee at the Osage County Courthouse recently tested positive for the coronavirus and another employee was sent home because they were directly exposed to that person. District one commissioner Randall Jones says all proper protocols are being followed.

Jones said the coronavirus has also had an impact on his workers out in the field.

A memo was sent out to all county officers last week asking that they do all they can to make the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings as safe as possible for those who enter. This includes using a fog machine of sorts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

No action was taken regarding procedures and protocols for those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.