Posted: Aug 03, 2020 1:38 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2020 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

A press release sent out Monday afternoon states that homecoming festivities at Oklahoma State University have been canceled for 2020.

In part, the press release says due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the OSU Alumni Association will be unable to host the 2020 edition of America's Greatest Homecoming. The centennial celebration, originally scheduled for the final week in October, will now be planned for fall 2021. This decision was unrelated to the football game scheduled against Texas Tech.

Alumni Association Board Chair Tony LoPresto said, “While we understand this decision will disappoint many Cowboys, we want to ensure Homecoming events can be enjoyed in a safe manner and the centennial celebration is hosted in such a way that is representative of this one of a kind OSU tradition.”

This announcement relates only to Alumni Association themed events such as Walkaround, Homecoming and Hoops and the Sea of Orange Parade. On-campus events for students and virtual events for alumni are being looked at as alternatives at this time.