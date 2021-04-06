Posted: Aug 01, 2020 11:56 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2020 12:13 PM

Tom Davis

Let's Celebrate! We all have that one special memory of the best birthday party, a remarkable reunion, or the most beautiful wedding you have ever seen. If you have ever planned an event you know how hard it is to track down all of the different types of services you will need to pull off such an event. You know the struggles of finding reliable connections to make your special day one of a kind. How would you like to find all of these connections and more at one place?

KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM will be hosting their 3rd Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase featuring small businesses at Price Tower and the Tower Center at Unity Square, Sunday, October 11, 1pm-5pm, co-hosted by Price Tower. Enjoy browsing tents featuring a wide variety of services and products. Come and go. Register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the CWS vendor(s) of your choice. Admission is free.

The Celebration & Wedding Showcase featuring small businesses traditionally goes on the road each fall. The first was at Timber Oaks Event Venue, west of Bartlesville. The second was at The Room at the Top in the Johnstone-Sare Building. And this year, tents will be spread out throughout the new Tower Center at Unity Square for physical distancing and co-hosted with The Price Tower Arts Center, The Inn at Price Tower, Copper Bar with the event starting at The Price Tower Plaza - new outdoor patio. To become a vendor, contact a sale representative at KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM by calling 918 336-1001 or emailing tami@bartlesvilleradio.com.

The Bartlesville Radio Stations regret to announce that the 2020 KWON Cooking Extravaganza has been postponed until spring 2021. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 6. Tickets for the 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 event. If you have questions, please call the radio stations.