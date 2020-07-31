Posted: Jul 31, 2020 3:23 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

A post from the Hominy High School Facebook Page states that the administration has made the decision to push back its re-opening date to Thursday, August 27th. The change will allow for the high school renovation project to be completed with staff moving back into their offices by the time school starts.

The school has opted to add a professional day for teachers before school begins. One remote learning day will be added to the calendar for each month and Thanksgiving break will now be a week long. Students attending Hominy Public Schools have the choice to attend school in-person or virtually. Meals will be available to students regardless of what option they choose.

The school will practice four mitigation measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, face coverings, good hygiene and temperature checks. All students and staff members who are on campus will be required to wear a mask until further notice. Students and staff members will have their temperatures checked at the start of each day. If the temperature reads above 100 degrees, that person will be sent home until they clear proper protocol to return to school.

A full plan will be posted on the Hominy High School Facebook Page next week informing parents on how they can sign their child up for the virtual back-to-school option.

(Photo Courtesy of Hominy Public Schools)