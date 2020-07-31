Posted: Jul 31, 2020 2:30 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing four felony charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. Mark Holt Jr. appeared in custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of lewd molestation, rape by instrumentation and two counts of forcible sodomy.

Court documents alleged that instances of sexual contact between the 28-year-old defendant and 15 year-old victim occurred between January and July of this year. In court Friday, the state requested a $100,000 bond be set. However, judge Russell Vaclaw set Holt’s bond at $250,000. He is slated to appear for a felony status date on August 14.