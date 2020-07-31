Posted: Jul 31, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man found himself in jail again on drug-related charges. Kyle Jackson appeared in court on Friday facing three misdemeanor charges including possession of methamphetamine. Jackson was arrested in May on second degree burglary charges. He also has a prior felony conviction out of Missouri.

Court documents state that Jackson was pulled over on Thursday and was driving without a valid driver’s license. Officers found methamphetamine and a smoking pipe inside of the 1992 Toyota Corolla.

The state claims that Jackson told a judge that he did not have any money for an attorney on his previous case and questioned how Jackson could afford methamphetamine if this was the case. Jackson's bond was set at $5,000.