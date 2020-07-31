Posted: Jul 31, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Thursday that he would be dedicating $10 million of CARES Act funding to schools across the state. This money will help supply needed PPE equipment so that schools can open up for in-person instruction here in a few weeks. Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley is grateful for the help.

One other thing that Stitt mentioned in Thursday’s press conference was the way schools can go about testing students for the coronavirus throughout the year. Here is what McCauley says he plans on doing with Bartlesville students.

McCauley credits the Bartlesville community for stepping up and donating needed PPE equipment to the school, but he says this donation from Stitt will help other school districts that haven’t been as fortunate.