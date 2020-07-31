Posted: Jul 31, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 12:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park will hold its first annual 70’s night fundraiser Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Donations will go to the Kiddie Park general fund for upkeep and repair of the park.

Family-friendly DJ Steve Sherrick will be playing 70’s music all night long. Anyone is welcome to attend, rather you have kids or not. Gate admission is free and all rides will be in operation. Snow cones, cold drinks and cotton candy will be served. You are encouraged to wear 70’s attire.

The Oldies ‘n Goodies Car Club will be on hand as well.