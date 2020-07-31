Posted: Jul 31, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

When the coronavirus first took hold in the state of Oklahoma, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office suspended visitation for inmates. Visitations were resumed in mid-June, but those policies will change beginning this Saturday.

Each inmate will be able to have one free local visit in the lobby every 30 calendar days. All visits after that will cost the visitor $10. Visitation will be available on Saturdays and Sundays. Remote visits will be available seven days a week.

If you would like to set up a remote video account, call City Tele Coin 318-746-1114. You may also contact the Washington County Detention Center at 918-337-2800 for more information. Cleaning continues to be a top priority at the jail.