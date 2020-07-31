Posted: Jul 31, 2020 9:39 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 9:39 AM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County man has been arrested for breaking into a vehicle and theft of mail. The male subject was arrested on N. 41st West in Tulsa.

When arrested, the male wasn’t found with much mail, but did have some on his person. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has identified whom the mail belongs to, but the victims said that several others have been missing mail for months now.

If you, or anyone you may know has mail missing in this area, contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3535.