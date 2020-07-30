Posted: Jul 30, 2020 3:44 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt spoke on Thursday afternoon regarding how the state plans to use its Federal CARES Act funding so that they can open school safely this fall. Here, Stitt shows how dedicated he is to fighting the cause.

Stitt plans to have these supplies to the schools by Friday, August 14th. Stitt wants to get these supplies to area schools as quickly as possible so that Oklahoma can be a top 10 state in education. He adds that students who will be at school this fall have already been out staying busy this summer.

Stitt says it is important to re-open schools because students can't miss another year of school. He says the state has made decisions relating to COVID-19 based on facts from the beginning.