Posted: Jul 30, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 2:58 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Freedom to Worship Tour is coming to Tower Center at Unity Square Sunday, August 9th at 6p.m. The concert is free to attend.

The concert will feature national Christian recording artist Seventh Day Slumber with special guest and three-time Tulsa Music Awards winner Aaron Michaels from Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The Freedom to Worship Tour kicked off in June in North Carolina and has been running for a span of over 30 dates across the U.S. This summer.

We will have more on this concert next week.

(photo courtesy of unity square)