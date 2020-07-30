Posted: Jul 30, 2020 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 2:42 PM

Max Gross

Mill and overlay work continues in downtown Bartlesville as crews work to complete the Downtown Central Business District Paving and Rehabilitation Project Phase two. Crews are currently working on resurfacing Fifth Street in between Johnstone Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Johnstone Avenue between Fifth Street and Frank Phillips Boulevard is also being prepped for resurfacing as well. City Engineering Director Micah Siemers laid out the plan for the project previously.

Crews have already paved new surfaces on Keeler Avenue, Jennings Avenue and parts of Sixth Street. Most downtown streets with the exception of Hensley Boulevard and Adams Boulevard will be repaved as a part of this general obligation bond project.