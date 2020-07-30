Posted: Jul 30, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public Library Summer Reading Program will come to an end on Friday with a party at Frontier Pool at 6:30 p.m.

Participants have logged more than 232,000 minutes of reading and Library Director Laura Pryce talks about Friday's party.

The summer reading program kicked off on Friday, June 12th at the Tower Center at Unity Square Green Space. The 2020 virtual program was made possible thanks to funds raised from Bartlesville Friends of the Library.