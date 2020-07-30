Posted: Jul 30, 2020 11:31 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 11:31 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Arts Council is major proponent of the arts locally and has awarded a CARES Act grant to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. The BSO made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday. The Oklahoma Arts Council also gave a grant to the Price Tower this week.

This investment will help the BSO promote community well-being and keep the organization economically viable. CARES Act funding helps support organizations that were harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.