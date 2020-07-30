Posted: Jul 30, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

For any junior and senior in the Pawhuska School District who are planning on doing concurrent enrollment with Tulsa Community College, this will be done next Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACT requirement has been waived for the fall semester and they will meet online only. This will be a “web conference style” course that will meet at designated course times. Students must be present at that time. Professors will be logged in during scheduled days and times to help students with their given classes.

There will be an additional charge of $12 per credit hour for online learning. This will be reimbursed. If interested, contact Mrs. Smith. Courses offered include pre-calculus, composition one, world history and public speaking.