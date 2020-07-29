Posted: Jul 29, 2020 3:05 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Health Department will be holding its back to school immunization clinic on Thursday, August 6th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A chart of your child's shot history will be required. It is recommended that you call ahead of time to ensure availability. Masks will be mandatory when entering the building. Only one adult and one child will be allowed inside the building per family. All other family members will have to wait outside until it is their turn. The Washington County Health Department is located at 5121 Jacquelyn Ln. in Bartlesville. For more information, you can call 918-335-3005.

The Osage County Health Department is holding a clinic through Friday. To enter the health department, you will have you temperature checked at the door and screened for symptoms. These immunizations are being conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 918-287-3740. The Osage County Health Department is located at 1115 E. 15th Street in Pawhuska.