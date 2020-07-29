Posted: Jul 29, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2020 2:26 PM

Max Gross

The Price Tower announced on Wednesday that it was recipient of a Cares ACT Grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council. This grant is meant to help organizations effected by COVID-19 like Price Tower which had to shut down for three months. Education and Outreach Specialist Price Connors says this grant will be beneficial to the organization in many ways.

The Oklahoma Arts Council and the Price Tower have similar visions which include promoting all aspects of art in Oklahoma. Connors says that will help them promote more local artists just like they are doing right now.

The Price Tower is thankful for Senator Jim Inhofe, Senator James Lankford, Representative Kevin Hern and Congressman Frank Lucas for their support of the arts through CARES Act funding.