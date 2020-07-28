Posted: Jul 28, 2020 3:35 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 3:35 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers was in for City Matters Tuesday morning, to give an update on road construction projects that are happening within the city of Bartlesville.

Siemers says there are a few bridges that are about to have major work done through funding from the state.

Here is Siemers discussing the bridge projects.