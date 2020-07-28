Posted: Jul 28, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma republican senator James Lankford warned of possible hazards on the supply chain on several products from China, including personal protective equipment. Lankford questioned dependence on China, which earlier this year prevented companies from receiving PPE at the height of the pandemic, which resulted in frontline medical workers not having the equipment they needed to treat Americans with coronavirus. Lankford warns against dependency on supplies from one country.

Lankford said a concern of his is China’s ability to shut off they supply chain on a whim if they choose to do so. The senator said the U.S. working on setting up domestic supply chains should be more of a priority.