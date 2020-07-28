Posted: Jul 28, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to complete the United States census has been extended through October 31st. Just because citizens have extra time to complete the form doesn't mean they shouldn't go ahead and finish it. To do so, you may go to my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020. All door-to-door field operations have been suspended until further notice.

In the tri-county area, Washington County has the highest response rate of 64.3 percent, while Nowata County trails with just under 50 percent of its households responding and 45 percent of those living in Osage County have responded. For the state of Oklahoma, the average response rate has been 57.2 percent and the national average sits at just under 63 percent. Kathy Tippin with the Census Bureau explains why it is so important to fill out this year's census.

Every person living in your home as of April 1st, 2020 should be counted when filling out the census.