Posted: Jul 28, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 2:06 PM

Max Gross

A Talala man was charged with a felony count of embezzlement in Washington County Court on Tuesday. Michael Koman appeared in front of a judge over teleconference while in custody. Koman was arrested on a warrant for the incidents that occurred in 2019.

A court affidavit alleges, the general manager of a cell phone carrier’s retail store where Koman was previously employed noticed items missing from inventory. In total, 50 cell phones could not be accounted for. The victim asked Koman what happened and he claimed to have taken the items. Police attempted to contact Koman by phone but he did not respond.

The value of the items was just over $11,000. Bond for Koman was set at $2,500. He is due back in court for a felony status date on August 14.