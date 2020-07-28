Posted: Jul 28, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2020 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

There will be a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event this Wednesday in Skiatook starting at 8:30 a.m. Osage Nation Health Services will be hosting this clinic in the parking lot of the Skiatook Intermediate Elementary School, which is located at 200 W. Oak St.

All tribal members living in the Skiatook area are eligible, along with non-tribal spouses. Participants need to bring a valid photo ID, tribal membership card, be 18 years or older, or be accompanied by a legal guardian. There will be two tests per vehicles. No appointment is needed for the test and you don’t have to be symptomatic to receive the test.

Osage Nation Health Services will have two types of testing in which to choose from. The nasal swab will let the individual know if he or she is currently infected with COVID-19. The antibody test will identify antibodies in the blood to let them know if they had previously been infected by the coronavirus and could now possibly be immune to COVID-19.