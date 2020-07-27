Posted: Jul 27, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a felony charge of violation of a protective order for allegedly coming into contact with a woman he was not permitted to. Matthew Head appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday after posting a $1,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the female victim reported that over the course of a few days she had received several text messages from Head. She also says that he used a different number to call her phone and leave her voice messages. The victim filed for a protective order against Head this year. Head was charged and convicted of violating a protective order against another female victim in 2015.