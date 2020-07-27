Posted: Jul 27, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 3:15 PM

Max Gross

A sex offender was arrested in Washington County on Thursday, July 23 on felony counts of failure to register. Dylan Musick claims a Pittsburg, Kansas address but was allegedly living in Washington County. Musick appeared in front of a judge in court on Monday.

According to an affidavit, the 21-year-old defendant was in a dating relationship with a 19-year-old female. The woman’s mother became suspicious of Musick after he kept claiming to look for jobs but would never make it past the background check phase.

The mother discovered that Musick was a registered sex offender in Illinois. He was convicted of a crime against a 15-year-old girl in La Salle County, Illinois in 2018. Musick had mail sent to him on an address on Harvey Road in Bartlesville. Musick is registered as a sex offender in Kansas. Bond was set at $50,000.