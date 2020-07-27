Posted: Jul 27, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts was at Monday's commissioners meeting giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic to let the public know how the county is faring. Roberts says he is beginning to see a slight uptick in cases.

Ten Osage County residents have now died because of the coronavirus. Just as case numbers are beginning to rise, Roberts says the CDC is changing its guidelines for those who have tested positive for the virus.

The commissioners opted to take no action regarding policies and procedures for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.