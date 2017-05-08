Posted: Jul 27, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 11:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning to make a number of important decisions.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts informed the commissioners that the county had suffered a tenth death because of COVID-19 on Friday. Roberts also said the CDC has changed guidelines, allowing for workers to come back to work after 10 days of a positive coronavirus test.

Hunter Hansen and Tara Hendren with Help Works Inc. talked to the commissioners about the county possibly donating property to the company. They need this donation so that they can own commercial property and continue to operate as a not for profit organization. The commissioners said they would need time to review their request.

The commissioners took action on signing a corrected schedule of expenditures of federal awards for the fiscal year 2018 and 2019. The commissioners also signed interlocal agreements between seven towns in district one.

District one commissioner Randall Jones alerted the public that the treasurer’s roof is leaking and he will be working to fix it as soon as possible. There was one utility permit signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.