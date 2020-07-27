Posted: Jul 27, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Overlay work was conducted on County Road 4020 from County Road 3000 to Oglesby recently.

Washington County thanks the Cherokee Nation for their help with the three mile overlay. The County said this would not be possible without them. Sheriff Scott Owen said the work is appreciated. He said the road was becoming a rough stretch of road.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier said they are happy to have the overlay project on County Road 4020 completed. He said they are still looking at overlaying County Road 2700 going east from Oglesby to the Washington / Nowata County line.